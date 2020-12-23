AAA expects 30% fewer Americans traveling this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS – Christmas is going to look a little different especially if you are traveling to your holiday destination.

AAA says it expects about 34 million fewer U.S. residents to travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays (Dec. 23 – Jan. 3) than last year. That’s a drop of nearly 30%.

Most of those people are choosing to go by car, with road trips making up 96% of forecasted travel.

“People feel more confident in your car. You can control the situation. You can plan your route. You can plan your stops,” explained AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “It gives you more of an element of control particularly in the middle of a pandemic.”

Those traveling by plane also need to prepare.

Masks are required at the Indianapolis International Airport.

TSA will be allowing passengers to carry on hand sanitizer bottles of 12 ounces or fewer.

Experts are also suggesting travelers research restrictions for their destinations ahead of time. Some states require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.