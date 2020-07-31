Acclaimed British director Alan Parker dies at 76

MOSCOW – JUNE 23: British director and jury president Alan Parker visits Mosfim, Russia’s biggest film studio during the Moscow Film Festival on June 23, 2004 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

LONDON — Alan Parker, whose director credits include Mississippi Burning and Midnight Express has passed away at age 76 following a lengthy illness, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

The award-winning, British filmmaker was born and raised in Islington, and saw a string of successful films beginning with the musicals in Bugsy Malone (1976) and Fame (1980).

Parker was known for his diversity in movie making, and made several other music-oriented films including Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982), The Commitments (1991) and Evita (1996).

In addition to Mississippi Burning and Midnight Express, Parker also directed intense dramas like Come See the Paradise (1990) and Angela’s Ashes (1999) and thrillers like Angel Heart (1987) and his final film, The Life of David Gale (2003).

Parker was also known as a screenwriter and scripted several of his own films including Bugsy Malone, Angel Heart, Come See The Paradise, Evita and Angela’s Ashes.

Among his extensive list of accolades are 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes and six Academy Awards.

Parker was knighted in 2002 his services to the British film industry.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Parker retired from the film industry in 2015 and spent much of his time painting.