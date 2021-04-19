Accused FedEx shooter was on FBI radar, here’s what we know:

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

INDIANAPOLIS–FOX59 has learned FedEx shooter, Brandon Hole, was on law enforcement’s radar over the last few years, ahead of last week’s shooting. So we wanted to know whether the government could have missed potential warning signs about the teenager’s behavior.

Court records show that 19-year-old Hole was on authorities’ radar well before the shooting at the FedEx ground facility.

“To keep tabs on everyone that has been reported suspicious is just impossible,” said Doug Kouns, a former FBI Agent.

However, just being on the radar isn’t enough. As Kouns explains — once someone is reported to the FBI, a preliminary inquiry of 180 days is launched — but if nothing is found during that period, that person will fall off the radar.

“You can’t realistically watch everyone who has even been suspicious for the rest of their lives,” Kouns said. “That’s where you start to trample on a person’s civil liberties.”

Here’s what we know — Hole was interviewed by the FBI in March of last year.

Officials determined that no criminal violation had occurred at that time, despite what could happen in the future.

“Just because someone isn’t a threat today, doesn’t mean they won’t be a threat tomorrow and they may have fallen off the radar,” Kouns said.

Before he retired from the FBI five years ago, Kouns says there wasn’t a strategy for handling tips on people with mental health problems. It’s something he hopes might change in the future.