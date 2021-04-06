Accused thieves arrested after trying to rob chief deputy constable outside auto parts store

INDIANAPOLIS––An armed robbery leads to a quick arrest on Indy’s northeast side after police claim two suspects tried to rob a member of law enforcement.

The victim and another man came to the O’Reilly’s auto parts store on East 38th Street to work on their car’s brakes when a man and woman robbed the pair at gunpoint and stole two 50 dollar bills.

The suspects didn’t realize that the victim works as a local chief deputy constable.

Court records claim the two accused thieves walked up, pulled out a handgun and demanded the constable’s money.

Without identifying himself as law enforcement during the robbery, the constable handed over a hundred dollars and the suspects started to walk away behind the business.

The affidavit goes on to explain the constable quickly grabbed his police radio and service weapon, called for backup and chased after the two suspects.

IMPD officers arrived on scene just seconds later and found the constable holding one of the suspect’s at gunpoint with his hands up.

After being arrested, police claim the pair of accused crooks, 20-year-old Dymound Bible and 18-year-old LaDarreon Austin, appeared to be under the influence because both were disoriented and barely able to stay awake.

Booking photos for Bible (left) and Austin (right).

Luckily, no one was hurt during the crime.

Both suspects remain behind bars in Marion County and are due in court on Wednesday.