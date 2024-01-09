JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit against two officials at Jay County Jr-Sr High School over claims the officials forced a student to expose her bra while searching for a weapon.

The two school officials named in the lawsuit are Bradley Milleman, the Dean of Students, and Rebecca Hudson, the school nurse.

According to the lawsuit, Milleman is accused of taking the unnamed student to the nurse’s office without providing an explanation and having Hudson perform a search for a weapon.

During the search, Hudson reportedly made the student “lift up her shirt and pull the bottom of her bra away from her body,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Milleman’s and Hudson’s actions were “invasive,” violated the student’s Fourth Amendment rights and caused her “emotional and mental harm.”

“The Fourth Amendment applies to school officials and requires them to have reasonable suspicion for any search of a student and requires further that the search be appropriate in its scope,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana.

The student is now being homeschooled due to the reported incident, according to the ACLU.

“No parent wants to see their child suffer like this,” the student’s father said in a press release. “My daughter has been involved in multiple school sports teams, but now that she no longer feels safe in school, it breaks my heart to think she may never be able to participate in school activities again.”

According to the ACLU, Milleman said another student had falsely reported that the plaintiff had a weapon, and the other student had apparently made another false report in the past.

The lawsuit also claimed that a school resource officer who was in the building during the reported incident had a metal detector that was never used to search the student.

The ACLU is asking for a jury trail and for the student to be awarded damages and attorney fees.

WANE 15 reached out to Jay School Corporation for a comment, but the school district did not answer.