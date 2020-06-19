Actor Sir Ian Holm, ‘Lord of the Rings’ star, dead at 88

Actor Sir Ian Holm arrives at the World Premiere for The Duchess at Odeon Leicester Square on September 3, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British actor Ian Holm has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his agent.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” the statement read. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related.”

Holm had a long and varied acting career that saw him cast as a slew of characters, including Bilbo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy and athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 movie “Chariots of Fire.”

Born in Essex in 1931, Holm attended the RADA drama school in London before becoming a stage actor.