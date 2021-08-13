Adoption event taking place at Muncie Animal Care and Services

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Animal Care and Services is extending its reduced adoption fee event as they continue to face an increasing number of pets under the shelter’s care.

Over the past month, the department has had several neglect and rescue cases that have increased the shelter’s population to nearly 400 animals. This is well above and beyond the normal capacity of the facility.

To help as many pets find a home as possible, the department is changing its adoption fees for the week. Adoption rates will be the following:

dogs $25

cat $10

kittens 2 for $10!

Free adoptions will be offered to first responders, active duty military and veterans, as well as seniors over the age of 50.

Senior animals over 7 years old and animals who have been with the facility for over 6 months will have all adoption fees waived.

All of the available animals are spayed and neutered, have had age appropriate vaccines and testing, and come with a complimentary wellness exam with a participating veterinarian. All adopters during the event will also receive a goody bag made by local Girl Scout Troop 2558 while supplies last, and will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket.

The adoption event will run Monday, August 16 through Saturday, August 21 during normal business hours at the shelter. The shelter asks that adopters come prepared with either a leash and collar for adoptable dogs, or a carrier for adoptable cats/kittens.