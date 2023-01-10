INDIANAPOLIS – A fire at an apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the reports of an apartment fire at the “Briergate Apartments” at around 10: 20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Elwin Drive.

Fire crews found light smoke in a hallway when they entered the building. Fire crews located the fire in an first floor apartment where it had nearly burned itself out.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and located a 28-year-old man and his 1-year-old daughter next to the couch. Fire crews also located the man’s 3-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy in a bedroom.

They were all found unconscious and firefighters believe the victims suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was immediately given to them.

All five victims were transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The mother of the four children was not home at the times, but met investigators at the hospital.

Investigators say there was no fire extension into the building, but the victims were displaced due to utility shut off and smoke in their apartment.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to find them shelter.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms in the apartment, but there were working smoke alarms in the hallway of the building.