INDIANAPOLIS — An adult high school is set to open on the southeast side of Indianapolis due to a partnership with Mayor Joe Hogsett, Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, and Indianapolis Public Schools, according to a press release sent from The City of Indianapolis.

“We are pleased to partner with Mayor Joe Hogsett and IPS to provide increased education and employment opportunities to families in the Southeast Indianapolis region, with a focus on justice-involved individuals,” said Kent Kramer, President and CEO of Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana. “The Excel Center is an evidence-based model focused on helping adults earn their high school diploma, increase their independence, and reach their potential while preparing them to strengthen Indiana’s workforce.”

The Excel Center Southeast adult high school is set to open later this year at Paul I. Miller School 114. It will expand access for students to earn a high school diploma, college credits, and industry certifications.

“Indianapolis Public Schools is excited to join hands with The Excel Center to offer a fresh start and opportunities for continued education for adult students to thrive — not just academically, but also in their journey through life,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “Being able to reuse the Paul I. Miller building in this way represents the district’s ongoing efforts to find innovative, progressive pathways to ensuring students, no matter their age, have a safe and welcoming educational environment. It also holds true to our promise to utilize buildings in ways that continue to add value to the community.”

The Excel Centers in Central and Southern Indiana have graduated more than 7,000 students since the first campus opened in 2010

A recent study shows that the Excel Center graduates will earn 39 percent more than their peers five years after graduation.

This $2 million investment comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan allocation, which was unanimously approved by the City-County Council.