INDIANAPOLIS — Residents across Indianapolis are calling for unity after a shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese on the city’s far east side forced families and children to run for cover.

The shooting took place Sunday night and left one man dead in the parking lot and sent bullets flying through the building.

“It’s sad that it takes incidents like what happened at Chuck E. Cheese to get us back fired up,” said Ron Gee, co-founder of Cease Fire Indy – an advocate group against gun violence.

Cease Fire Indy called a community meeting Wednesday night — bringing in people from across the city to share ideas on how to curb the city’s gun violence.

“Imagine being at Chuck E. Cheese celebrating a 2-year-old’s birthday party. You guys are having a good time and next thing you know, you’re trying to take cover because there’s shots coming in,” said Della Brown, president of Cease Fire Indy.

Brown said it is a feeling many Hoosiers have become numb to. That is why Cease Fire Indy is calling on advocate groups to operate under a new united front – called Unity Indy City.

“Under Unity Indy City will be all these organizations, all these businesses, all these churches, especially the grassroots organizations that will just be able to come together and create a network of resources,” said Brown.

From youth mentorship to support for victims of gun violence – Brown said the goal is to work together to connect Hoosiers with the resources they need.

“The more people that’s getting active and the more people that’s doing something – it’s like a domino effect,” said Brown. “So if I’m going, then my sister’s going to want to do it, you know. My brother’s going to want to, my friends are going to want to do it. And the more people that we touch, the more people they’ll touch and we’ll start to see change.”

“The message is simple: spread love,” said Gee.

IMPD said officers have identified one vehicle in question but said it is not considered a suspect’s vehicle at this time.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

“I believe exposure is everything. So if this is what we’re exposed to then, of course, this is what we’re going to be used to,” said Brown. “So just being able to get in a space where we can expose, you know, everyone to something different. Until that happens, then this will continue to go on.”