UPDATE: The outage numbers reported by AES are starting to dip. The article will be updated with the latest numbers.

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side.

As of 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, 6964 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

AES Indiana said their crews were on-site working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We will provide updates as they become available.