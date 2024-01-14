INDIANAPOLIS — A large power outage has been reported east of downtown Indianapolis.

According to the AES outage map, 2,290 customers were affected by an outage that was reported near Southeastern Avenue. The map indicates the outage started at approximately 7:46 p.m.

At 8:25 p.m., the AES outage map reported that 2,469 customers were without power across Indianapolis.

As of this article’s publication, AES had not provided an estimated time at which power will be restored. Officials also have not reported exactly what caused the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.