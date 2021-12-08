Afghan donation collections end Friday at Indiana National Guard armories

A statewide effort to collect items to help Afghan evacuees housed at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury is winding down this week.

Since September, eight Indiana National Guard armories have been used as collection sites for Hoosiers to donate items to help evacuees. Those armories will end collections Friday.

As of December 1, more than 1.6 million items had been donated to the program.

The outpouring of support has led to a surplus of some items, with planning underway on how best to provide resources to those evacuees who have been resettled.

“The success of this initiative to support Operations Allies Welcome reaffirms the undeniable fact that Hoosier Hospitality is alive and well,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “I am extremely thankful how Indiana residents stepped up to help these evacuees, many of whom sacrificed so much for our country.”

Camp Atterbury is expected to house evacuees through the end of January, 2022.

More than 300 afghans have been resettled in Indiana already. The state has the the potential for up to a total of 700 to be resettled here.

Through Friday at 4.p.m., items can be dropped off at these locations:

Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150

The Camp Atterbury Rail Deployment Facility, at 5921 Schoolhouse Road in Franklin, Ind., 46131, will continue to accept donations until the end of January 2022.

Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: