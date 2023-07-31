CARMEL, Ind. — Ty Boyd saw the lay-off notice coming.

“I’ve already got jobs lined up because I kinda seen the writing on the wall,” said the soon-to-be unemployed staffer at Praxis of Carmel, one of three Indiana drug treatment facilities whose licenses were revoked last week by Indiana’s Family and Social Services Agency (FSSA).

There has not been any kind of public explanation for why FSSA pulled the licenses.

The affected facilities include Praxis of Carmel, Praxis Treatment of Fort Wayne, and Praxis of South Bend. A spokesperson for FSSA says the facilities were told last week not to accept any new patients and to transfer or discharge current patients by Aug. 17.

While news of the revoked license was spreading around the state, Landmark CEO Matt Boyle emailed employees at the facilities to assure them they would fight the revocations and that employees “need not worry about their job security.”

Two days later, furlough notices arrived in workers’ inboxes. COO AJ Henry explained the loss of the licenses prompted Medicaid to cancel its contracts with the facilities leading to the decision to lay off workers for 30 days.

Boyd is just wondering how he’ll make ends meet without the next two paychecks.

“Now, rent’s gonna be due. Mortgage is gonna be due. Your car payments and insurance all those things are gonna be due,” he said.

In a subsequent email, Boyle told employees he was encouraged that Landmark has “an airtight case to our licenses restored quickly”, adding “The State of Indiana acted illegally on the basis of hearsay.”

FOX59 also received an email from Boyle today stating that in the coming days, he will be releasing “a more concrete statement about what happened” in the soon-to-be shuttered drug treatment facilities.