After months-long break, jury trials set to resume in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – You could be summoned for jury duty starting this week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for Southern Indiana will resume trials. For about five months, operations at courthouses have been limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. While some proceedings have continued, jury trials have not been allowed.

That changes on Sept. 1–and Hoosiers can expect some changes when they come to court.

They’ll be asked about their health and if they’ve been experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They will be required to take their temperature before arriving.

The court released a video letting jurors know what to expect. In it, Chief Judge Jane Magnus Stinson points out that furniture has been rearranged to allow for social distancing. Plexiglass barriers have been placed in some areas where people can’t be a full six feet away from one another.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, and there will only be one jury trial per day. Courthouses will also undergo enhanced cleaning.