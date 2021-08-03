After violent weekend, northwest side neighbors and community leaders march for peace

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence in Indianapolis continues to rip apart families and communities. This past weekend, another five people lost their lives, and even more were injured from gun violence. Community leaders held a peace walk to get the neighbors off the sidelines and into the solution.

“There is no one silver bullet, so we have to find a way to galvanize as a community around this issue of urban violence,” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

The walk began at Barnes United Methodist Church where Harrison is a reverend. Only a few blocks away from there, a 4-year-old was shot in the head outside of a funeral home. The family was already in mourning when the shots broke out. Her relatives say the girl is expected to make a full recovery. Her cousin joined the march to say thank you to the community, and to call for an end to the violence.

“Starts with us. Nothing is going to change unless we change it,” said the victim’s cousin Audrey McPherson, “You don’t want to see this stuff happening, then start with yourself, start with the man in the mirror.”

The peace walk is only the beginning. A group of clergy members met Monday morning to discuss the violence. They are planning a larger peace march for the end of the month. They hope to have a thousand people.