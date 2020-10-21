AG Barr to visit Indianapolis for law enforcement roundtable

INDIANAPOLIS — United States Attorney General William Barr will deliver remarks on Operation Legend in Indianapolis Thursday.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Barr will join U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Josh Minkler and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Randal Taylor in a law enforcement roundtable discussion.

Operation Legend is a federal effort to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis unveiled in August.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Operation Legend would continue past its original 45-day plan.

At the time, officials said 57 people had been charged in 48 cases, as well as the seizure of 176 firearms and $1,471,000 in alleged drug money.

Minkler told FOX59 that U.S. Marshals arrested 61 fugitives in Indianapolis, in addition to the 57 people formally charged. Ten of those fugitives were wanted in homicide cases.