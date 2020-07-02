Air Quality Action Day for dozens of Indiana counties Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will be an Air Quality Action Day for dozens of Indiana counties.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting high ozone layers in the following areas:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby

– Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart

– St. Joseph, Elkhart Northwest Indiana – Lake, Porter, LaPorte

– Lake, Porter, LaPorte Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Scott and Washington

– Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Scott and Washington Southwest Indiana – Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Hoosiers who are sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Vulnerable individuals–including children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions–should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

According to IDEM, a change in daily habits can help reduce ozone. Here are recommendations from the agency:

Walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above