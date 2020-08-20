Airbnb announces global ban on parties, occupancy cap

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a smartphone in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Airbnb announced a global ban on all parties and events at company listings, including a cap on occupancy at 16 people.

According to the announcement, the party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will

apply indefinitely until further notice, beginning Friday.

“We previously announced an update to our community policies requiring that hosts and guests abide by COVID-19 local public health mandates — including on gatherings — and shared out how that impacted Indianapolis,” said a company spokesperson.

Airbnb explicitly said parties are now prohibited on all future bookings.

Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. The company said this is primarily relevant to larger homes that we previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16 or more people.

According to Airbnb, they are currently looking at potential exceptions for specialty and traditional hospitality venues like boutique hotels.

“Today’s party ban goes beyond that and codifies a stricter, more consistent restriction across the board,” an Airbnb spokesperson said.

Guests will be informed about the new party rules and told that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate the policy.