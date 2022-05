Al Unser Jr. is a familiar name when it comes to the Indianapolis 500. As his career progressed, he won two Indy 500 victories along with a pair of IndyCar championships. In addition, Unser was not just a winning driver—he also possessed a boisterous and lovable personality. Al Unsure Jr. joins the show live to share more about his book. You can purchase your copy of “Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past” here.

