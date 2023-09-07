CARMEL, Ind. — A Huntsville, Alabama, murder suspect who Carmel Police Department arrested on Aug. 30 is now facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed another man.

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Damon Andrew Blinks, 28, of Greencastle, Indiana, with capital murder for the robbery and deadly shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 28.

Blinks is suspected of shooting 23-year-old man Devin Tyler McDonald.

Huntsville investigators believed Blinks fled to Indiana in McDonald’s vehicle after the shooting.

According to a press release, investigators from HPD traveled to Indiana to speak with Blinks about the incident. He’ll be extradited to Alabama at a later date.