Alaska Airlines to suspend passengers who don’t wear face masks

Alaska Airlines says it’s sick of passengers who don’t wear face masks, so now they’re issuing final notices to anyone who refuses to cover their face on board.

That notice will come in the form of a yellow card and passengers who get them could be suspended from flying.

In addition, all passengers will be asked to sign a health agreement that promises they will adhere to the airline’s mask policy before they board.

Exceptions exist for children under two and people with certain disabilities.

Masks will be provided for any passenger who does not have one.