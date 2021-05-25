Alexandria man faces armed robbery charge after allegedly hitting store twice on same day

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — An Alexandria man is facing a preliminary armed robbery charge after he allegedly hit up a store twice on the same day.

Just before 10:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Pantry Food Mart in the 100 block of S. Park Ave. in response to a possible robbery.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, 30-year-old Jacob Murdock, of Alexandria, entered the store that night and was recognized by the store clerk as the man who shoplifted shortly after midnight that same date.

Murdock again stole merchandise, and when clerk approached him, Murdock lifted his jacket and showed the clerk he was armed with a handgun, according to police. APD added that as Murdock was leaving the store, he removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk while using a racial slur.

Officers found Murdock at his home, where police say he resisted their attempts to take him into custody. Officers recovered several items of evidence, including an “air soft” style handgun and packaging, that was matched to items in the store, according to APD.

Murdock was booked into the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony armed robbery.