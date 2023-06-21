INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Boston was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in May.

During the week of June 12-18, Boston averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 69.2 percent (27-of-39) from the floor and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

The rookie center led Indiana to its first home win of the season on June 13 against the Washington Mystics, finishing with a game-high 23 points and career-high totals of 14 rebounds and six assists.

In Thursday’s road win at Chicago, Boston led the Fever with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the court and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. In addition, Sunday’s game against Atlanta was the fourth game this season Boston finished with at least 20 points, ending the night with with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, tying her career-high scoring output.

Boston and the Fever return to the court on Thursday at 10 p.m. from Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Storm.