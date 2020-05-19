All 65,000 Indiana teachers recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’

INDIANAPOLIS – Traditionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awards one educator each year the honor of the title “Teacher of the Year.” But today the IDOE announced all 65,000 teachers in the state would receive that honor.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment, underscoring the fact Hoosiers really are #INthisTogether.”

For over 60 years, IDOE has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers from across the state. The program’s mission is to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession.

While the traditional process will resume with the 2022 selection, the IDOE says they are proud to recognize all dedicated educators serving Indiana’s 1.2 million students during these nontraditional times.

