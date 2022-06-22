BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Motorists who usually take I-65 South in Boone County will need to find another route Wednesday morning.

A crash involving a semi and passenger car near the I-865 interchange (128 mile marker) has blocked all lanes.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt, but FOX59 crews reported seeing the passenger car underneath the semi.

Around 4:50 a.m., INDOT tweeted the lane closure is expected to last for the “next four hours.”

Drivers can get around the crash by taking eastbound I-865 to southbound I-465.

This story is developing and will be updated.