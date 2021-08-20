All the buzz: Purdue Polytechnic High School students learn beekeeping through club

INDIANAPOLIS — Local high school students are learning more about how to save the bees first hand.

Students at Purdue Polytechnic High School have had a beekeeping club for about a year now. The club is split between classwork and practical work.

Students first learn about the different parts of beekeeping in the classroom, like the smoker and diseases, and then suit up and go work with the hive. The students say they’ve already learned a lot about how bees react to humans being around their hive.

“When a bee, when your In front of a beehive or near a bee and it like taps you, that’s it giving you a warning cause they don’t want to sting you, they know what happens when they sting you so it taps you and that’s when you probably want to turn away, walk away from it,” said Ethan, a senior at Purdue Polytechnic Highschool.

Some of the students say the experience has made them want to keep beehives when they’re older. You can even check out the hive yourself with their live bee cam.