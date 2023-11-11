BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An alleged jewelry thief led Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Saturday evening.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies located a vehicle connected to a theft that occurred at a Kay Jewelers in Lebanon.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. The driver, however, disregarded officers’ attempt to stop the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit.

The driver eventually hit I-65 northbound near mile marker 141. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office terminated its pursuit of the individual at mile marker 170.

Indiana State Police’s Lafayette Post confirmed to FOX59 and CBS4 that its troopers did assist with a chase in the area. ISP reported that it took an individual into custody near the 180 mile marker, which is two miles north of State Road 43.

ISP did not confirm that the individual its troopers arrested was connected to the Kay Jewelers theft report out of Lebanon. Troopers also could not confirm how the crash ended.