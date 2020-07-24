Allies of the Homeless ask city for better response to homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases begin to surge, Allies of the Homeless are challenging the city to do more and help Hoosiers without a home.

The allies gathered in downtown Indy, announcing a list of possible solutions to homelessness. Indianapolis received millions of dollars from the CARES Act, which allies are saying can be allocated in part toward affordable housing, counseling, food and rest stations for Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

They’re also asking the city to release some of its property from Renew Indy and instead use it to build transitional communities like tiny homes and campsites.

At the news conference, a young man shared that he and his family became homeless during the pandemic and he’s grateful for the work the allies do.

“I had to step up as an older brother to help out my family,” the man said. “These people behind me have really been helping me like, they really do genuinely care about this homeless community.”

Allies of the Homeless say they have reached out to the city with no response in return. We’ve asked the mayor’s office for comment. They responded with the following statement.

For too long, Indianapolis has relied on temporary solutions to chronic homelessness. That’s why, four years ago, Mayor Hogsett, CHIP, the Indianapolis Continuum of Care, and local service providers committed to programming, policies, and initiatives that focus on permanent supportive housing as part of a Housing First approach. One example is yesterday’s announcement regarding the Housing to Recovery Fund, as well as our efforts to increase the number of housing units available to those who have experienced homelessness. Office of Mayor Joe Hogsett