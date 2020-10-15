Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana holding virtual resource fair

INDIANAPOLIS — A positive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, or any other kind of dementia can be very tough to handle. There is a lot of information to sift through, both in sheer bulk of the disease itself, and legally speaking. The Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual resource fair, designed to help families navigate what’s to come.

The resource fair runs Friday, Oct. 16 from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

FOX59 spoke with Program Director, Stephanie Laskey, about the fair.

For more information including how to register, click here