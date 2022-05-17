(FOX59) — The murders of Abby Williams and Libby German remain unsolved, five years after they were killed near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February 2017.

As families and community members plead for information on the girls’ killer, amateur sleuths are doing some digging.

Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee host The Murder Sheet podcast. The duo podcasted about the investigation surrounding the girls’ deaths last year. In March, they uncovered two transcripts with the person behind the social media persona Anthony Shots who turned out to be Kegan Kline of Peru.

In those interviews, shared with FOX59, it’s revealed that Kline was sending messages back and forth with Libby German the night before she died and was set to meet her on the Monon High Bridge the next day, but Kline’s cell phone was traced to his grandparents’ house in Peru the day the girls were murdered. Kline said his father Tony Kline was the only other person with access to his social media account.

Wednesday night on FOX59 News at 10, FOX59’s Russ McQuaid talks with the podcasters about the information they’ve been able to reveal so far. Plus, hear from law enforcement about how social media sleuths have impacted the case.