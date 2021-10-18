Amazon aims to hire 3,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Amazon plans to hire 3,000 Hoosiers as part of a national hiring push for seasonal workers.

The company said the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.

According to Amazon, many seasonal employees return each holiday season or choose to transition to full-time roles. The company is looking for people of “all backgrounds and skills levels.”

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

The jobs include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders, and more. New hires will be fully trained; the company said it follows “strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

Indiana is among states with the greatest number of seasonal positions, Amazon said. You can find open positions here.

The company said 150,000 new seasonal jobs are available in cities and towns across the U.S., including the 3,000 Indiana positions.