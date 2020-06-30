Amazon Fulfillment center coming to Whiteland

WHITELAND — An Amazon Fulfillment center is coming to Whiteland, town officials announced Monday.

Amazon is expected to arrive in early July and will be the first tenant to locate to the Whiteland Exchange Business Park at Whiteland Road and Bob Glidden Boulevard, just off of I-65, according to Whiteland officials.

Amazon will bring an undisclosed number of employees to the facility.

“Already having current locations in Johnson County, Amazon was looking to expand their presence based on market needs and found themselves looking towards the larger of the two speculative buildings under construction at the Whiteland Exchange,” wrote the Town of Whiteland in a statement.

Developers began construction of the Whiteland Exchange with two speculative buildings in the spring of 2019. The larger of the two buildings was expected to be about 430,000 square feet before Amazon requested a larger building, according to Whiteland officials.

Officials say construction to expand the building another 100,000 square feet is almost complete, and Amazon is expected to move into their building over the next couple of weeks.

It is unclear how many open positions Amazon will be looking to fill.