Amazon opens same-day delivery fulfillment center in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Amazon announced on Thursday that a new same-day delivery fulfillment center opened in Greenwood, granting Amazon Prime members in Indianapolis and Johnson County same-day delivery in as fast as five hours. This will be the first of its kind building in Indiana.

Amazon achieved this by storing “need-it-today” and other popular items in facilities that are closer to customers. The mini fulfillment centers (about 1/10th of the size of a traditional fulfillment center) are to optimize faster delivery speeds and lower carbon emissions.

There are over three million items across a variety of categories that can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day. Customers can also choose when it would be most convenient with their schedule.

The facility is located at 305 Chaney Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143 and employs hundreds of full-time and part-time workers.