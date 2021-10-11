Amber Alert in effect for missing 7-month-old from Merrillville

Indiana amber alert

Xeniyah Sanders and Leandre Nutul

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 7-month-old from Merrillville.

According to Indiana State Police, Xeniyah Sanders was last seen on Monday, Oct. 11, at 5:35 a.m. The 7-month-old is 2 feet tall, 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon” diaper, and no shoes.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is a 35-year-old black male, 5’9″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans. He’s believed to be driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616. 

Anyone with information should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.

