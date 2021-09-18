AMBER ALERT issued after boy goes missing from Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding a missing boy from northern Indiana.

An AMBER Alert has been activated for the disappearance of Christopher Green, Jr. He was last seen around 9:07 a.m. in Gary, Ind. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Christopher is a 7-year-old Black boy. He is 4′ tall, weighs approximately 95 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt with black pants.

The Indiana State Police believes he may be with Shanae Brown and Helen Willis in a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

Shanae Brown

Helen Willis

Brown is described as a 40-year-old Black woman. She is 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Willis is described as a 58-year-old Black woman. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.