Boy at center of Amber Alert found safe, Lawrence police say

News
LAWRENCE, Ind.– An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday was canceled after police say he was found safe.

Officers say the victim parked her car at the Exxon gas station located at 9002 Pendleton Pike at 7:30 a.m. and went inside the convenience store.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running while her 10-year-old son was inside.

According to police, a thin, white female suspect wearing a black coat with a hood, black pants and light-colored tennis shoes and carrying a light-colored hoodie entered the vehicle and immediately drove away from the scene.

Around 9:50 a.m., police confirmed the child was found safe.

It’s not clear at this time if the suspect was arrested. This story is developing and will be updated.

