AMBER Alert issued for Huntington girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night after a Huntington girl went missing.

The Indiana State Police said Neveah O’Neal was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Neveah is a 5-year-old white girl. She is 4’5″ tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes.

While police do not know who has her, they believe they may be in a gold Ford Ranger with an extended cab with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. They do not have a license plate for the truck.

Anyone with information about Neveah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.