American Airlines jet has close encounter with unidentified flying object

The encounter happened when an American Airlines A-320 jet similar to this one was flying over New Mexico on Feb. 21. (Photo: flightaware.com)

MYSTERY WIRE — Pilots of an American Airlines jet flying over New Mexico say they saw something fly directly over them that they cannot explain.

The strange encounter happened over the northeast corner of New Mexico west of Clayton, New Mexico as the jet was cruising at 36,000 feet traveling around 460 mph.

The unidentified flying object sighting was documented by the pilots when they radioed the Albuquerque Center according to The Drive. “Do you have any targets up here?” the pilot asked. “We just had something go right over the top of us – I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing – moving really fast right over the top of us.”

Radio traffic between American Airlines 2292 and Albuquerque Center at approx. 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2021. (Audio recorded by deepbluehorizon.blogspot.com)

The jet was an American Airlines Airbus A320, flying between Cincinnati and Phoenix as Flight 2292.

The Drive was able to get a couple statements from American Airlines about the incident. The first statement did not confirm the encounter, “At this time, we do not have any indication the radio transmission was from the flight crew on board American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21.“

However, a second statement had a much different tone, “Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.“

The description of a missile-like object the pilot gave over the radio also lines up with another encounter the U.S. Navy had that is now commonly known as the Tic Tac encounter in October 2004.

The Tic Tac object was described as a long cylindrical white tube able to make maneuvers that even the military’s most advanced jets could not do.

Mystery Wire has reached out to American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), but have yet to receive any comments. This story will be updated when we can confirm more about this incident.