American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest survivor, talk CPR & AED awareness

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year from June 1-7, the American Heart Association makes a push to educate the public about the importance of learning CPR and knowing how to operate an automated external defibrillator, or AED. This knowledge can save lives, and the life you save could be a loved one.

FOX59 spoke with Tim Harms, senior director of communications with the AHA, and Tess Kossow, a woman who survived sudden cardiac arrest at just the age of 37. Kossow is also an author and member of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign. She shared her story and spoke on the importance of taking health seriously.

