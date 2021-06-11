American Rescue Plan to fund city transit projects including IndyGo Purple Line

WASHINGTON – $250 million in federal funding allocations for transit infrastructure projects across the country was announced Friday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the projects are located in 13 states including Indiana, namely the Indianapolis “Purple Line” bus system.

Buttigieg said the funds ensure the continued advancement of critical infrastructure pieces and will help protect the jobs of workers involved in constructing transit projects despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public transit opens new opportunities for people, and delivers environmental and economic benefits to communities,” said Buttigieg. “We are delighted to provide support for these projects, which will help communities recover from the pandemic and bring public transit to more people in the months and years to come.”

Buttigieg announced twenty-two transit projects around the U.S. including bus rapid transit, streetcar, and light rail in the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program will receive these funds.

“This funding will help numerous communities across the country continue to protect jobs and advance important transit projects that otherwise might have been canceled or delayed due to the pandemic,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “These federal funding allocations are so important for transit agencies struggling in the wake of COVID-19.”

Indianapolis’ Purple Bus Rapid Transit Program is listed as part of the Small Starts Projects in Project Development that will receive American Rescue Plan allocations.

According to the announcement details, The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) will receive a $12 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funding for the Purple Rapid Transit Line, which will be a 15.2-mile electric vehicle BRT line between downtown Indianapolis and downtown Lawrence.