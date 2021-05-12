Amtrak, ATF offer $10K reward for information about Beech Grove fires

Person of interest in building fires at Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility (courtesy Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms)

INDIANAPOLIS – Amtrak and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are asking the public to help find a person of interest in two building fires.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Amtrak Office of the Inspector General and the ATF said an up to $10,000 reward is being offered for information on an individual or individuals responsible for setting fire to two buildings at the Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility.

Amtrak and ATF said up to $5,000 each, for a possible total of $10,000, was announced for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the individuals responsible for this fire.

Officials said on May 2, around 12:30 a.m., at least one individual set fire to two buildings at a facility located at 202 Garstang Street, in Beech Grove.

The fires caused around $750,000 to $1,000,000 in damage. The buildings are owned by Amtrak, which is “a quasi-public corporation owned and operated by the Federal Government.”

This is a joint investigation including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Beech Grove Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or visit the ATF website here.