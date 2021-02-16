An estimated 100 animals die in west side pet store fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An estimated 100 animals perished as a result of smoke inhalation during a fire at Uncle Bills Pet Center, 4829 W 38 St. Monday night.

When Indianapolis firefighters arrived at the scene for what initially was dispatched as a fire alarm, they found heavy smoke in the Uncle Bill’s building.

While the fire was under control within an hour, it was too late to save an estimated 100 animals housed at Uncle Bill’s that died in the fire. IFD reports the cause of the blaze is under investigation.