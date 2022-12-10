TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died.

The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls.

Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures.

Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Alls was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio and was to serve an aggregate 22-year sentence.