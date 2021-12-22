Anderson police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to police, Jayda Johnson is a biracial 16-year-old who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing poster supplied by Anderson Police of Jayda Johnson

Johnson was reported missing to police by her mother on Dec. 9. Her mother expressed concern over Johnson’s well-being which resulted in police initiating a ping on Johnson’s cell phone.

Police stated Johnson’s phone pinged at a location near St. Louis. Agencies in Missouri were notified of the pinged locations, but Johnson was not located.

Police are asking anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to contact Sgt. Wiliam Ray of the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6663.