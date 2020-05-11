Anderson bicyclist dies after crash involving ambulance

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police say a bicyclist in Anderson has died after a crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8 near the intersection of Madison Avenue and 8th Street.

Police say the ambulance was responding to an emergency call when it collided with the bicyclist, 58-year-old David Britton. Britton was reportedly traveling north on Madison when the crash happened. The bicycle hit the left side of the ambulance shortly after both entered the intersection.

The collision knocked Britton from the bike and threw him under the left rear wheel of the ambulance.

Britton was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment before he was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

On Monday, police said Britton had died as a result of the crash.

Investigators say the ambulance had its lights and sirens on before the collision and that Britton was operating the bike northbound on the wrong side of the road. Police also said Britton’s lane of traffic had a right light when he entered the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.