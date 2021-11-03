Anderson Community Schools closed due to excessive amount of staff absences

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools announced classes were canceled Wednesday due to a high number of staff absences.

In a post made on Facebook, the district said there will be no e-learning day put in place.

Classes were also canceled on Friday for excessive staff absences. The absences come in the middle of contract negotiations between the district and the Anderson Federation of Teachers.

A representative from the teachers’ union said there has been no raise in base salary since the 2018-19 school year.

Several emails from FOX59 viewers say some parents plan to meet outside of the district’s administration building at 8 a.m.

We plan to cover the meeting.