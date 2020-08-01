Anderson man airlifted after rollover crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — An Anderson man was seriously injured after a crash in rural Henry County Friday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of west County Road 750 North. When crews arrived, they found a Kia Sedona van on its side in the front yard of a home and the driver ejected from the vehicle.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates the driver was heading eastbound when he lost control, running off the right side of the road. The van rolled over, ejecting the driver, before coming to rest in the yard.

The driver, Robert Clore, 61 of Anderson, was transported to an Indianapolis hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The Indiana State Police said Clore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.