Anderson man arrested after caught taking child into abandoned house to ‘play around,’ police say

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is behind bars after a police officer reported catching him with a minor in an abandoned house with his pants down.

Curtis Johnson, 23, is charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.

According to court documents, Johnson was caught by police in the abandoned house on Jackson Street after a neighbor called officers and reported a possible sex offender accompanying a juvenile into a vacant home.

An officer reported arriving on scene and peering through a broken window in the home and spotting Johnson with his pants down around his ankles. The officer reported the juvenile was wearing only a t-shirt and sneakers.

According to officer testimony, the minor made eye contact with the police officer and exclaimed, “He’s trying to rape me.”

Court documents state that Johnson told police he’d talked to the juvenile “three to four times” previously and had purchased the youth ice cream and beef jerky.

Johnson reportedly admitted to police in an interview that once inside the abandoned home he started “playing around” with the minor.

Johnson claimed the juvenile told him he was 18 years old. Police reported Johnson asked to apologize to the boy’s mother.