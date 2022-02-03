Anderson man killed during crash into tree

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A 70-year-old Anderson man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 500 West.

The sheriff’s department said the man was driving a 2017 Honda CRV eastbound on County Road 300 South approaching County Road 500 West when he traveled off the south side of the roadway and into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release his identity.